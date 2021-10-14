Jeremiah Moon Keeps Improving for Gators Defense

Jeremiah Moon had struggled with injuries throughout his career with the Gators. Moon has suffered three season ending injuries in his six years in Gainesville, including a season ending foot injury during the 2020 season that limited him to see the field in only four games. However, Moon was hopeful he could get one more season to make a difference for the Gators defense this year.

His chance came when starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller tore his bicep against USF, ultimately ending his season. Though, the injury gave an opportunity for Moon to switch from outside linebacker to middle linebacker. Now, Moon is a finalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year and has been one of the most productive Gator defensive players.

A Breakout Season for Moon

The redshirt senior linebacker has been one of the best defensive players for the Gators this season. Through five games, Moon has recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three QB hits. Moon played his best defensive game against Tennessee, tackling seven Volunteers. Additionally, Moon played a solid defensive game against Vanderbilt, tackling six Commodores.

Despite the past injuries for Moon, the linebacker has learned to take nothing for granted and take advantage of every opportunity given to him.

Moon Thankful to Thrive Despite Injured Past

The linebacker from Hoover, Alabama came to Gainesville in the fall of 2016 and hoped to make an immediate impact on the defensive side. As a freshman, Moon started the first two games of the season before suffering a season ending injury. Despite the injury, Moon came back healthier than ever, playing in ten games and starting five games in 2017. Additionally in 2018, Moon started all 13 games for the Gators, totaling 31 tackles.

The 2019 sand 2020 season looked to be ones where Moon could improve his draft stock. But unfortunately, Moon suffered injuries against Georgia in both seasons, causing him to come back for his sixth year. When asked about his toughest times, Moon was thankful he could learn from the adversity he had to go through.