Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners Franchise

On Monday, the Mariners chairman John Stanton announced Hall of Famer and Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. has joined the Mariners’ ownership group.

“On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Ken,” Stanton said in a statement Monday morning. “Ken has been an icon of our franchise, on and off the field, for over three decades and we are thrilled that he is joining us as a partner. His knowledge of the game, love of the Mariner fans, his experiences as a player, his passion for community service, and his desire to help grow our sport will be a welcome, and invaluable, additional voice.”

Ken Griffey was the first overall pick in the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners. He then became the star of the team for 11 seasons. Griffey has made 10 All-Star teams, has won 10 Gold Glove awards, and won the American League MVP award.

Learning Process

Griffey Jr. sat down with the media and told them what he’s looking forward to as being a new owner of the Seattle Mariners.

Griffey Jr. reflects on where he came from and discusses the responsibility that comes with ownership.

“Ken is the second new investing partner in the Seattle Mariners in the last 30 years, and the first in over 20 years,” John Stanton said. “When we look at any issue with the Mariners, we start with what our mission is. Our mission is to win championships, to delight our fans, and to serve our communities, and Ken joining the partnership helps us do all three things.” Stanton continues “There is no one I have ever met that wants the Seattle Mariners to win a championship more than Ken Griffey.”

Ken Griffey Jr. is a great addition to the Mariners franchise. Griffey is looking forward to making special things happen.