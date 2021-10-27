Braves Take Game 1 Over Astros In World Series

The Atlanta Braves struck first in Game 1 of the World Series, beating the Houston Astros 6-2. The Braves took an early lead as the Astros were later able to get on the board, but it was too late to matter. Here are some noteworthy plays and moments from Game 1 of the World Series.

Braves Begin With A Bang

Game 1 of the World Series started with the Braves taking the lead 1-0 with Jorge Soler smacking a sinker from Framber Valdez into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Ozzie Albies scored to make the lead 2-0 after Austin Riley hit a double. Albies had reached on an infield single and stole second.

Lead Extends In The Third

Adam Duvall capitalizes on Valdez’s mistakes by hitting a long home run to give the Braves a 5-0 lead in the top of the third.

Atlanta’s Ace Gets Injured

The Braves have confirmed that Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series with a right fibula fracture. He got hit with a line drive but continued to pitch in pain until he finally could not take it and had to leave the game.

Charlie Morton threw 10 pitches on a broken leg, sat down for a half-inning, threw six more pitches, the last two of which were a 96-mph fastball and 80-mph curveball to strike out Jose Altuve. So, yeah, Charlie Morton threw 16 pitches pushing off the mound with a broken leg. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

Nevertheless, Atlanta’s bullpen was able to make the lead stand.

Both Teams Score In The Eighth

The Braves extended their lead to 6-1 in the eighth after Freddie Freeman hit a fly ball to shallow right field, allowing Dansby Swanson to score.

After Yordan Alvarez hit a triple, Carlos Correa drove him in with a ground out but it was too little too late for the Astros. And the Braves defense was terrific in this game too…check out this play by Eddie Rosario who throws out Yuli Gurriel trying to stretch a single into a double.

World Series Game 2

Across the history of all best-of-seven MLB postseason series, teams who take a 1-0 lead have gone on to win that series 64 percent of the time.

The Braves are expected to start Max Fried while the Astros will start José Urquidy in Game 2 on Wednesday. Listen to Game 2 of the World Series live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM. The coverage of the game begins at 7 pm.