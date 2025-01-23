Suzuki, Sabathia, Wagner Elected To Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Twitter

The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected three deserving players Wednesday: CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Ichiro Suzuki.

Having had excellent careers, it’s easy to see why the Baseball Writers’ Association of America cast their ballots for these three.

CC Sabathia

Sabathia had an amazing 19-year career as a pitcher. He started his career with the Cleveland Guardians, one year with the Milwaukee Brewers and his final run with the New York Yankees. Sabathia won the Cy Young Award in 2007. He also played an integral part in the 2009 World Series win for the Yankees and their playoff runs in the 2010s. He ranks 18th all-time with 3,093 strikeouts and is a six-time All-Star (2003, 2004, 2007, 2010–2012). The lefty is a three-time Warren Spahn Award recipient.

Billy Wagner

Wagner played 16 seasons with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He has 1,196 strikeouts and averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. His career was filled with injuries, but that didn’t stop the seven-time All-Star from being elected to the Hall of Fame. After missing the Hall of Fame by just five votes last year, Wagner finally got the call he’s been dreaming of.

After missing the MLB Hall of Fame by just 5 votes last year, Billy Wagner gets the call to Cooperstown on his 10th year on the ballot “Dreams do come true”

pic.twitter.com/XfdY7NYkRm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2025

Ichiro Suzuki

Suzuki had 19-year career as a right-fielder for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He broke George Sisler’s 87-year record of 257 hits in a season with 262 in 2004. He is one of two players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year (2001). He made the All-Star team every year from 2001-2010. This 10-time Gold Glove (2001–2010) and three-time Silver Slugger winner (2001, 2007, 2009), without a doubt, was going to be in the Hall of Fame. Suzuki is going to be the first Japanese-born player in the Hall of Fame. He started his pro baseball career in the Japan league.