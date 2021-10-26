‘We gotta seize the moment’ Gator’s DL Newkirk ahead of Florida-Georgia

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk previewed the Florida- Georgia rivalry game on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

This is the second time in the 2021 regular season the Gators are facing a first-ranked team. In early September, the Gators suffered a 31-29 loss in the Swamp against then-first-ranked ranked Alabama.

Newkirk highlighted the significance of playing a number one ranked team in the country twice in one season.

Furthermore, this will be the first time that the graduate transfer will be playing in the highly anticipated Florida-Georgia rivalry game stating that this is a new experience for him.

The Florida-Georgia game is filled with rich history dating all the way back t0 1915 where the Gators have won 44 times.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman initially started his collegiate football career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to Auburn. Newkirk played for the Tigers from 2018 to 2020.

So far in the 2021 season, the Florida Native has recorded 16 total tackles, eight solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception.

When asked about Georgia’s running attack, Newkirk stressed the importance of adjusting to the minor details in terms of the small gaps that Georgia hopes to capitalize on.

Coming off of a bye-week, the Gators look to recover from the 49-42 loss in Death Valley against LSU. Newkirk highlighted the magnitude that a win against Georgia could bring the program.

In a season where the Gators were initially ranked 13th in week one, Florida is now unranked after suffering three heartbreaking losses.

Newkirk pointed out the underdog mentality coming into the highly anticipated match-up.

Newkirk, who is eager about the match-up, looks forward to his first-ever trip to Jacksonville to take on the Bulldogs as a Gator.