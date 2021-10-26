DC Todd Grantham Vows to Stay the Course

Following a devastating LSU loss, Florida fans are eager to see the fate of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

#Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on his contract expiring at season's end: "I'm confident with where we are. Leading up the (LSU) game, we were playing pretty well. You look at SEC stats, and we're second or third in most major stats." — G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) October 25, 2021

Grantham was hired by head coach Dan Mullen back in 2017, after working with Mullen at Mississippi State. Many fans were ready for Grantham’s departure after a rough 2020 season, however, his contract at Florida expires in January 2022, carrying a $1.8 million salary.

Mullen led the gators to the SEC Championship and Goodyear Cotton Bowl last season, but the team, unfortunately, fell in both matchups. Gator fans chalked it up to Grantham’s poor coaching. Even this season, the Gators have added losses against Alabama, Kentucky, and LSU.

2021 Defense

The Florida Gators entered the LSU matchup ranked second in the SEC in scoring defense and fourth in total defense. Against the Tigers, they surrender 321 rushing yards, which ultimately resulted in a 49-42 upset for Florida. UF defense had a hard time adjusting to their opponent’s rushing plays.

Alabama and Kentucky presented its own list of issues. Just in the first quarter alone against the roll tide, Florida allowed 172 yards and 21 points, however, the Gators were able to turn things around. Despite the loss, fans were excited heading into the rest of the season after this matchup. Florida was shy two points in defeating the no. 1 team in the nation.

With Kentucky’s loss, the Gators more than likely ruined their chances at being SEC East champions. Kentucky’s loss didn’t really fall on Grantham or the defense at all. The problems in this game mostly fell on the offensive line.

With a much-needed bye week to evaluate the problems on the field, the Gators are traveling to Jacksonville to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

Todd Grantham

He explains that the LSU game was frustrating, considering the successful season they have had thus far.

He discusses the future of the program.

Grantham explains that the team will do whatever it takes to secure an SEC win this weekend.

Grantham breaks down Georgia’s rushing attack heading into Saturday.