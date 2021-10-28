Malik Davis Confident Against Georgia

Last season, the Gators best win of the season came against the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Down 14-0 right out of the gate, the Gators were forced to play from behind. But the Gators offense never panicked and ended up defeating the Bulldogs 44-28 in Jacksonville.

Malik Davis was a huge difference maker in the game. Despite rushing for only 21 yards, Davis made his detrimental impact receiving, catching five passes for 100 yards. Now, Davis is looking forward to another matchup against the Georgia defense, which could possibly be one of the best to ever play in the SEC.

Running Back Excited for Challenge

Davis knows Florida will be up against their toughest test of the year against Georgia. Ranked as the top team in the country, the Bulldogs defense has yet to give up more than 13 points to their opponents this season. Davis knows that their defensive backs can make big plays and get into the back field to disrupt the quarterback.

However, Davis has shown he can be a difference maker on the field. The senior running back played a major rule in the Gators game against Alabama, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide. Additionally, Davis is confident that Mullen can draw up a solid game plan against the Bulldogs.

Davis Loves the Rivalry

One of Davis’ favorite parts of being a Gator is the rivalry with Florida. Davis understands how much this game means for both fanbases. The rivalry was one of the reasons why Davis came to Florida, as he loves the intensity the fans bring to the game.

Davis Thinks Bye Week Will Benefit Gators

The Gators have struggled with injuries throughout the season. Ventrell Miller suffered a season ending injury in week 2 against USF, and Kaiir Elam has missed the last four games with a knee injury. But Elam is ready to go for the Gators on Saturday, which could boost the Gators defense significantly.

Davis said that the bye week was important for the Gators to get back to full strength for their biggest game of the season.