Zachary Carter Set For Final SEC Matchup Against Missouri

Matthew Rothman November 18, 2021 Gators Football 28 Views

The Florida Gators defense will need to step up this week against Missouri, and that starts with a big game from Zachary Carter on Saturday, November 20 at 4 p.m. This will be his last SEC game after a tremendous career with Florida.

Season Stats

After being ejected in last year’s matchup after a scuffle at the end of the half, Carter has been the leader on what has been a defense that allowed 52 points (42 first-half points) to Samford in their last game. Still, Carter and the Gators enjoyed the win like any of the other five. 

This will be the second game the Gators will play after defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was let go. The senior ranks second on the team with 6.5 sacks.

Missouri Key Players

Running back Tyler Badie will test the Gators on the ground. He has carried the ball 200 times for 1,239 yards along with 12 touchdowns. Badie has also added 437 receiving yards and scored an additional four touchdowns through the air. 

Quarterback Connor Bazelak has also had a strong season. While Samford threw a lot of bubble screens, Carter and the rest of his defense should be able to get a bit more pressure on the quarterback. Baezlak has thrown for 2,318 yards and thrown 15 touchdown passes. He also has been picked off 10 times. 

Missouri comes into the game with a record of 5-5, but only 2-4 in SEC play. They beat Vanderbilt and then South Carolina 31-28 a week ago. 

One More Win

Florida has certainly not lived up to their expectations this season, but they are still only one win away from being bowl eligible. This season, the Gators have only one win on the road and are winless in SEC Play away from the Swamp. 

The Gators will return home for their final regular season of the year against Florida State a week from Saturday. Regardless,  Carter will have the chance to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

