Florida women’s basketball to host Grambling State

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team squares off against the Grambling State Tigers Friday. The Gators look to stay in the win column and ruin the Tigers perfect record.

Florida Gators (2-2)

The Gators defeated the Wofford College Terriers 61-47 at the Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament Monday. Florida’s dynamic duo of guards Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs combined for a total of 25 points. Briggs sits only 170 points away from becoming the 27th player to reach 1,000 career points. On the other hand, Smith earned a spot on the Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team. The District Heights, Maryland, native led Florida in points per game, assists per game and steals per game in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Huge congratulations to @_KillerKii on being named to the 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙒𝙉𝙄𝙏 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢! 👏 📰: https://t.co/mFc3zpeWDS#GoGators — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 16, 2021

The orange and blue stepped up defensively to overbear the Terriers. UF forced 2o turnovers and 10 steals to stun its opponent. Forward Faith Dut recorded three blocks for a career best.

Interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley hopes her team can keep the ball rolling Friday in the midst of recent allegations regarding former head coach Cam Newbauer.

Grambling State Tigers (2-0)

The Tigers have played two less games than the Gators. The squad boasts a 2-2 record ahead of Friday’s matchup. Most recently, GSU topped Northwestern State 68-60 Wednesday.

2-0. On to the next one! See you in 2022 gramfam! https://t.co/EPv2XcfPzs — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) November 18, 2021

Guard Alexus Holt leads the team with 47 points on the season. The graduate student averages 23.5 buckets per game. Trailing close behind is guard Justice Coleman. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native claims 18 points, averaging nine a game.

The matchup

Florida boats a 2-0 record over Grambling State with the last matchup dating back to Nov. 25, 2020. UF left the Tigers with their tails between their legs in a 90-47 win, putting 27 points on the board in the fourth quarter.

The teams tip off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF and streamed on SEC Network+.