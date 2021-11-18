Florida
Florida forward Faith Dut (25) has her shot blocked by Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of an NCAA women's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Florida women’s basketball to host Grambling State

Karina Wilson November 18, 2021 Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 1 Views

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team squares off against the Grambling State Tigers Friday. The Gators look to stay in the win column and ruin the Tigers perfect record.

Florida Gators (2-2)

The Gators defeated the Wofford College Terriers 61-47 at the Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament Monday. Florida’s dynamic duo of guards Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs combined for a total of 25 points. Briggs sits only 170 points away from becoming the 27th player to reach 1,000 career points. On the other hand, Smith earned a spot on the Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team. The District Heights, Maryland, native led Florida in points per game, assists per game and steals per game in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The orange and blue stepped up defensively to overbear the Terriers. UF forced 2o turnovers and 10 steals to stun its opponent. Forward Faith Dut recorded three blocks for a career best.

Interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley hopes her team can keep the ball rolling Friday in the midst of recent allegations regarding former head coach Cam Newbauer.

Grambling State Tigers (2-0)

The Tigers have played two less games than the Gators. The squad boasts a 2-2 record ahead of Friday’s matchup. Most recently, GSU topped Northwestern State 68-60 Wednesday.

Guard Alexus Holt leads the team with 47 points on the season. The graduate student averages 23.5 buckets per game. Trailing close behind is guard Justice Coleman. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native claims 18 points, averaging nine a game.

The matchup

Florida boats a 2-0 record over Grambling State with the last matchup dating back to Nov. 25, 2020. UF left the Tigers with their tails between their legs in a 90-47 win, putting 27 points on the board in the fourth quarter.

The teams tip off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF and streamed on SEC Network+.

Tags

About Karina Wilson

Check Also

Gators

Gator Women’s Basketball Defeats Wofford to Close Out Tournament

The Florida women’s basketball team (2-2) gets back to the .500 mark on the season …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties