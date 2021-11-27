Gators Find Silver Lining with Win Over FSU

As rough as the season got, the Gators avoided the worst possible fate. Instead, they can say this: At least they beat Florida State, 24-21, and punched their ticket to a bowl game. The Gators also finish with a 5-1 home record this season.

Gators interim head coach Greg Knox said that despite it not being their best game, he’s very happy with the win.

The game was as ugly as the season at times. Twenty-two penalties, five interceptions–one of them Emory Jones threw in the end zone to add insult to injury–and one fumble. We lost track of the number of plays that had to be reviewed.

But there were standouts in the game.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson went 5-for-7 and threw a touchdown after coming in for a struggling Jones. His tight end, Kemore Gamble, had 80 receiving yards on just three receptions. Running back Dameon Pierce shined towards the end of the game, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and picking up a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. had four sacks on the day. Safety Rashad Torrance II got an interception today, and so did Jason Marshall Jr.

This was easily one of Florida’s best defensive performances of the last two seasons. There are certainly critiques–there were a few times where the struggle to tackle showed. But this is a day for the defense to be proud of.

Going Bowling

The Gators picked up their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible. It won’t be a New Year’s Six Bowl, but it’s a bowl game.

Knox said his team is excited for the bowl game.

Gamble seems to agree with Knox, as he said he’s ready for whatever bowl game the Gators play in.

Based on projections from before the game, the Gators could find themselves in the Gasparilla, Birmingham or Liberty Bowls.

Bowl games selections are expected to begin Sunday, Nov. 28.