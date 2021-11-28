Gators Women’s Basketball wins 5th straight game, beat George Washington in San Juan

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Gators Women’s Basketball team has won their fifth game in a row. In San Juan, the Gators beat George Washington University 61-50 Saturday.

Perfect in San Juan

The Gators traveled to San Juan for the San Juan Shootout where they leave 2-0, 6-2 on the season. They beat George Washington University on Saturday after beating Saint Louis on Friday night.

Lavender Briggs led the way for the Gators offensively with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Emanuely de Oliveira was the only other Gators player to score double-digits with 11.

Kiara Smith shined on the defensive end with eight steals on the night and nine points. Off of the bench, Jordyn Merritt also notched nine points with a steal and a block.

As a team, the Gators shot 7-of-16 from behind the arc. This is the team’s best 3-point percentage of the season to this point. The Gators also forced George Washington University into 22 turnovers, including 15 total steals.

The Gators’ season so far and looking forward

At 6-2 on the season over eight games, the Gators have yet to have a close finish. All eight games have been decided by double digits, including the losses.

The Gators were unranked and did not receive votes to be in the AP Top 25 rankings with games through November 22.

The Gators will look to continue their way with wins in the Atlantic 10. On Wednesday, they face their third straight Atlantic 10 opponent when they take on George Mason at 7 pm EST.