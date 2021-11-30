Gator Volleyball Star T’ara Ceaser Stepping Away

As the NCAA Volleyball tournament is set to begin Thursday afternoon, the Florida Gators are the 16th overall seed and will host the first round at the O’Connell Center. However, ahead of Thursday’s match, star T’ara Ceaser announced she will leave the team to focus on her mental and physical health.

She thanked the team for her experiences during the two years.

“My team here has allowed me to build a more robust character, and make some amazing friends and teammates.”

Ceaser announced that she will be leaving the team in an Instagram post Monday, which can be seen below.

Ceaser at UF

Losing Ceaser for the tournament will definitely take a toll on the Gators. The two year starter picked up a collection of accolades in her time at Florida. This season she was an All-SEC Honoree and led the team in kills, points, and service aces. She came to UF after spending two years as a Georgia Bulldog. Ceaser was one of three top players for the Gators, alongside Thayer Hall and Lauren Forte.

Upcoming for the Gators

Despite losing Ceaser, Florida still has a lot to look forward to, as their first round game is Thursday night. On the heels of a 20-8 season and a SEC Tournament Finals appearance, their first round match will be against Florida A&M (25-6). The winner will face whoever comes out of the Miami (25-6) and South Alabama match (25-6). The Gators look for revenge after their exit in the 2020 tournament where they lost a five set match to #1 Wisconsin in the Regional Finals. Coach Mary Wise will lead the way for the Gators in her 31st season.

The Gators look to overcome the loss of Ceaser as they search for their first ever NCAA Championship.