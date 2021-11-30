Former Gators Coach Stoops Named Interim Head Coach for Oklahoma Sooners

Bob Stoops returns to his roots as he takes ahold of the University of Oklahoma (OU) football program following head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure on Sunday.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced Stoops will serve as the program’s interim coach as the Sooners head into the postseason.

Stoops’ Coaching Career

Stoops started his career as a volunteer coach and graduate assistant for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1983 to 1987. In 1988, Stoops continued his assistant coaching career at Kent State University.

The following year, Stoops joined the coaching staff at Kansas State University. During his time with the Wildcats program, Stoops worked as both the co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Stoops played a key role in the turnaround of the Kansas State football program. During his four years coaching the Wildcats, the team 35–12 with three bowl appearances.

It wasn’t until Stoops’ time with the Florida Gators that he gained the assistant coaching spotlight. Stoops landed a three-year stint Steve Spurrier’s defensive coordinator from 1996 to 1998, following the Gators’ loss to Nebraska in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. He not only had full powers over the Gators defense, but Stoops also was an integral part of the Gators’ national championship win over Florida State in the 1997 Sugar Bowl.

With his success assistant coaching at both Kansas State and Florida, Stoops became one of the top candidates for head coaching positions in 1999.

In 1999, Stoops landed his first head coaching position with the Oklahoma Sooners. During his first year of head coaching, the Sooners won seven games and played in their first bowl game since the 1994 season.

Stoops served as the head coach of the Sooners for 18 years. During those 18 years, Stoops had a combined record of 190–48. He led the Sooners to a victory at the 2000 National Championship, which closed their undefeated season.

Under Stoops, the Sooners had four BCS National Championship Game appearances – a record shared with Florida State. Stoops’ teams finished their seasons ranked in the Top 10 of the polls for 11 of his 18 seasons, and finished in the Top five seven times.

Stoops led the Sooners to bowl games in each of his seasons as head coach. With the Sooners’ victory over Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl, Stoops became the first and only coach to win all four BCS bowl games and a BCS National Championship.

Sooners Head Future in the Postseason

The Sooners are currently 10-2 and eligible for a bowl game appearance. Following their loss to Oklahoma State (11-1) on Saturday, the Sooners are unlikely to compete in the College Football Playoffs.

Stoops will serve as head coach for the Sooners upcoming bowl game appearance.