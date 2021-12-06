Miami Dolphins Win Fifth Straight

The surging Miami Dolphins rolled the New York Giants on the way to their fifth straight win. After starting the season with a 1-7 record the Dolphins have made their way into the wild card race.

Game Recap

The Dolphins defense set the tone early, beginning with a first quarter interception by Xavien Howard. They held the Giants to three first-half points. Then, in the closing seconds of the first half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit wide out Mack Hollins on a five-yard pass.

After taking a 10-3 lead going into the half, the Dolphins continued to stump the Giants offense. Rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips recorded back-to-back sacks and broke the Dolphins rookie record for sacks in a season.

Phillips was not the only one setting records, Tua Tagovailoa connected with rookie Jaylen Waddle on a 25-yard pass giving Waddle the Dolphins rookie record for receptions in a season with 85. Later on the drive, Tagovailoa connected with Isaiah Ford on a two-yard touchdown to give Miami a 17-6 lead.

Tua rolls left and throws a touchdown! #FinsUp 📺: #NYGvsMIA on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YxRVfzeemD — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

In the third quarter, Giants rookie Azeez Ojulari set the Giants rookie sack record. He sacked Tagovailoa to give him 6.5 sacks on the year.

New York and Miami traded a pair of field goals, and Miami won their fifth straight game 20-9. Meanwhile, the Giants dropped to 4-8 on the season. ESPN NFL Football Power Index 2021 gives the Giants a 2.8% chance of making the playoffs.

Postgame reaction

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, thinks his team can be better, and even though they played well enough to beat the Giants by 11, he thinks they left some plays out there.

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t seem too please about the team’s win. Felt like they left some plays out there. pic.twitter.com/NjugbhiTsi — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 5, 2021

The Dolphins will enter their week 13 bye with a 5.7% chance of making the playoffs but still have the chance to make a wild card spot before it’s all said and done. The Giants will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next week.