Oak Hall Set to Face Off Against Bronson at Home

The Oak Hall Eagles boys varsity basketball team will play against Bronson High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Oxborough Gymnasium in Gainesville, Florida.

Oak Hall School

Oak Hall will take the home advantage for Friday’s matchup. They head into the game looking to improve their current losing record (1-2) after a tough loss to Interlachen High School this past Tuesday. The Eagles are 1-1 at home, and 0-1 away. They currently sit at third in the FHSAA Class 2A District 4 boys varsity basketball rankings, behind Countryside Christian and St. Joseph Academy.

Bronson High School

The Bronson Eagles (2-2) are traveling to Gainesville as they hope to gain another win. This will be the team’s first away game, after four straight matchups at home. They are currently ranked fourth in the FHSAA Class 1A District 7 boys varsity basketball rankings, following Trenton, Newberry and Williston high schools.

Get Ready

After both losing their most recent games, the two teams are ready to battle it out for the win on Friday. The non-conference matchup will be one that cannot be missed as the players and coaches continue to fight for victory.