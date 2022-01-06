Strus Returns To Play And Leads Heat To Victory Over Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat have snapped a two-game losing streak after defeating the Trail Blazers 115-109 in Wednesday night’s match-up, led by Max Strus. Miami has improved to 25-15 while Portland’s losing record worsens to 14-23.

can confirm the Strus was in fact loose tonight pic.twitter.com/PhWExgx2Yh — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 6, 2022

Strus made a huge return to the court last night after missing the past four games due to COVID-19 protocols. Strus was able to provide a lift that the Heat needed, registering 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. The guard showed off his precision with seven 3-pointers and completed clutch baskets to further seal the victory. Strus spoke on his return to play.

“I was more worried about my conditioning and just the pace of play, just getting back up to speed,” said Strus. “But it only took me a couple of possessions and I felt right back to where I was before I was out.”

The Heat still has three players out for COVID-19 protocols including Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, and Gabe Vincent. Duncan Robinson also was able to rejoin the team in the nick of time for the match-up in Portland. Robinson proved his value in the first quarter with a 3-pointer.

Also on the leaderboard, PJ Tucker contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 16 points and five rebounds. Although, Herro’s playing time was cut short after being ejected late in the game. Herro and Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic found themselves in an altercation where both left the court.

Up next, the Heat will travel to the Phoenix Suns for a Saturday tip-off.