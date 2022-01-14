Gators Gymnastics Ready for ABC Meet

To start the 2022 season, Gators Gymnastics has been on an absolute roll. Starting 3-0, the Gators now look to the Alabama Crimson Tide and prepare for a historic matchup. This will be the first live NCAA regular-season gymnastics meet to be aired on a broadcast network.

Milestone Gymnastics Matchup

This week Florida and Alabama have been preparing for the milestone gymnastics meet. Gators Gymnastics coach, Jenny Rowland, expressed how she is honored to be apart of the first gymnastics meet to be on a national broadcast.

The second ranked Gators look to continue their win streak, coming off of a 197.675-193.70 victory over Texas Woman’s University on Friday. They will, however, face their toughest challenge yet when they meet against the Crimson Tide on Sunday. The Gators 57-75-2 against Alabama in gymnastics. Still, Florida has won eight of the last ten matchups against Alabama.

Gators Earn Honors

Undefeated thus far, two Gators have already received SEC weekly honors. First, freshman Sloane Blakely became the first freshman to win the season opening SEC Gymnast of the Week honor since 2000. Blakely earned a shared beam title with a 9.95 score.

When asked about Blakely, coach Jenny Rowland mentioned how Blakely’s hard work has already began to pay off.

“It’s really been no surprise, she has been a solid force in the gym, very consistent,” Rowland said. “Her expectations just exceeded everything we were looking for in our first meet out,” Rowland added.

Senior Alyssa Baumann earned her third SEC Specialist of the Week honor this past week.

Third #SEC Specialist of Week honor for 🐊 Super Senior @Alyssa_Baumann_ 🔸 Equaled collegiate floor best of 9⃣.9⃣7⃣5⃣ for fourth time

🔹 9⃣.9⃣2⃣5⃣ on beam More info:

🔗 https://t.co/BtU477DqJw#GoGators pic.twitter.com/MPxgRbTN83 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 11, 2022

As the second ranked team in the nation, the Gators have opened their season with three straight wins. Florida looks to move to 4-0 with a victory over the eleventh ranked Alabama.

Tune in Sunday to ABC to catch the first live, nationally broadcasted NCAA regular-season gymnastics meet at 3 pm.