Special Teams Clench the Win For the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 last night in Amalie Arena. A sold-out crowd cheered as their home team tied the two opponents’ regular season series 1-1.

Good to be home. ⚡️ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 28, 2022

A Slow Start for the Lightning

The game begins with a the Lightning struggling defensively. Mikhail Sergachev gaines a penalty after high sticking Devils’ center Yegor Sharangovich. Less than five minutes in, the Devils score on a power play by Damon Severson and an assist from Jesper Bratt.

Tampa Bay Comes Back

As the second period of the game starts, Tampa Bay immediately improves their offensive play. Alex Killorn’s power play ties the score 1-1, with assists from Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman.

Multiple penalties are received during the second period. Andreas Johnsson is given two minutes after high sticking Alex Killorn. Jan Rutta serves four minutes for high sticking Jonas Siegenthaler.

Damon Severson is given a penalty for hooking Anthony Cirelli. The Lightning breaks the 1-1 tie by a short handed goal from Mathieu Joseph. Tampa Bay finishes the second period in the lead 2-1.

The Goal to Win it All

The Lightning enter the third and final period with a one-point lead. In an attempt to get back on top, Jack Hughes takes a successful shot for the Devils to tie the game once again, 2-2.

All twos cuz of Hughes. pic.twitter.com/szzz68uxhl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 28, 2022

Fans are on the edge of their seat as the the third period continues. Shot after shot, players try to make a goal. None are successful. That is until Tampa Bay right wing Anthony Cirelli clenches the game winning goal. The shot sends fans jumping out of their seats in excitement.

The Lightning beat the Devils, 3-2. Tampa Bay improves their record 29-10-5.

Currently, the Lighting sit in second place in the Atlantic Division and just two points behind the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.