Joe Burrow Is Headed To The Super Bowl

Joe Burrow started out his football career at Ohio State University in 2015. After graduating from OSU, he transferred to Louisiana State University, where joined a graduate program and the football team. After playing two seasons, Joe Burrow brought the Tigers to win the National Championship. Then, he entered the NFL draft, and the Bengals selected him as the first pick of the draft. Only being on the team for two season, Burrow lead his team to Super LVI.

Burrow in Baton Rouge

For the 2018-2019 season, Burrow played in 13 games in first season with the Tigers. Throughout his first 13 games played, he had 2894 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 399 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The next season, 2019-2020, he won 15 games, had 402 pass completions, 5671 passing yards, 60 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Burrow’s accolades started to role in. Named Walter Camp National Player of the Week against Alabama, Maxwell Award Player of the Week against Texas and Alabama, Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the week against Texas, Florida and Alabama, SEC Championship MVP, CFP Semifinal Game/Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, CFP National Championship Offensive Player of the Game just to name a few.

At the end of regular season, Burrow took home the Heisman Trophy against Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Chris Young.

The College Football National Championship No. 1 LSU took on the No.2 Clemson Tigers on Jan. 13, 2020. The LSU Tigers took the Mercedes Benz Superdome by storm and beat Clemson 42-25.

Number 1 Draft Pick

In 2020, the Cincinnati chose Burrow as the number 1 pick in hopes that he would change their team and bring them to a super bowl in the distant future.

At the end of 2020, Burrow only played in 10 games, 13 passing touchdowns and completed 264 pass completions, however; this past season that he played in 16 games, completed 24 passing touchdowns and completed 266 pass competitions

New Super Bowl Attendee

Only being on the team for two seasons, Burrow did the unthinkable and carried his team to this year’s Super Bowl. He talked about coming into his first season he would be shocked, but this season it was an expectation.

Borrow mentioned that if anybody told him at the beginning season that the Super Bowl would be in his future he would not believe anybody. The Super Bowl is something for any athletes to be excited about once they made it there.

At the end of the AFC championship, the Chiefs’ fans left, and the Bengals fans stayed to watch their team accept the trophy and celebrate with Burrow and their team.

The Bengal take on the Rams on Feb. 13th in SoFi Stadium at 6:30 at the Super Bowl.