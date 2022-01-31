The Rams and Bengals Relish Another Opportunity for a Championship

Over the years, the Rams and Bengals have a combined Super Bowl record of 1-5.

Rams

It has not been a long time since the Los Angeles Rams last made the Super Bowl. Back in 2018, quarterback Jared Goff helped lead the Rams to a 13-3 record, and their first Super Bowl appearance since they were the St. Louis Rams in 2002. But just like that team, these Rams ran into Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Rams hold a 1-3 all-time Super Bowl record. Their only victory dates back to 2000 when quarterback Kurt Warner and the Greatest Show on Turf defeated the Titans. With Matt Stafford now at the helm, who defeated Tom Brady in the divisional round, the Rams are poised to win their second title.

The Rams will be tied for fourth in total Super Bowl appearances with five. This will also be the second straight season a team is hosting the Super Bowl on their home field. Coach Sean McVay expressed his excitement for this unique opportunity post-game last night.

Bengals

The Bengals are one of the few teams that have reached multiple Super Bowls and lost them all. It has been a miserable existence for younger Bengals fans, who have not witnessed their team play a Super Bowl in their lifetime. Their only two appearances came in 1982 and 1989, both resulting in defeat to Joe Montana and the 49ers.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has given new life to the Bengals and provided their fans with something they’ve always longed for–hope. Just over one year removed from a brutal knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2020 season, Burrow has developed into a franchise quarterback.

The Bengal’s recent success this year may have shocked the world, but to Joe Burrow, it was the expectation.

The common theme for both of these franchises is that they ran into the greatest dynasties of their eras at the height of their success. Now, they both have a shot at redemption.