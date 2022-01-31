The Rams Rally Late to Beat the 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVI after beating the San Francisco 49ers.

Game Recap

The Rams and the 49ers met on Sunday, Jan. 3oth for the NFC Championship game to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. This wasn’t the first time the two teams met.

The game started off quiet with no points put up in the first quarter. It didn’t stay quiet for long with the Rams scoring a touchdown becoming the first team to put points up on the board. Not long later the 49ers scored a touchdown and field goal taking the lead of the game 10-7 at the end of the second quarter. The 49ers continued to add points to the board in the third quarter with another touchdown making the score 17-7 in the end of the third quarter. The Rams didn’t let that stop them with a touchdown and two field goals in the fourth quarter giving them the lead of the game and the NFC Championship title with a final score of 20-17.

Hearing from the Coaches and Team

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford talks on the teams effort to take this win.

Stafford stated on how his first thought when joining the Rams was excitement to play with the group of players and how it was a big move. He’s happy to be there and a part of the team with only one year after signing with the team to be going to the Super Bowl. Stating it was a long time coming and many years in this league. Stafford is happy for this opportunity not only for himself but also for his team.

Head coach Sean McVay, talks on his team and how it was a great sign of resilience.

Coach McVay talks on how the team stay composed and were there for each other throughout the game. McVay stated how the “guy’s did a great job with controlling their emotions.” The team focused on staying in the moment, and he was proud of that.

While the 49ers didn’t win the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan talked on how the NFL season is always tough but he is proud of his team.

He stated the guys were hurting, but he is so proud of this team and he loves this team.

“The team gets along well and they really do like each other,” coach Shanahan stated. “While the team came up short today they are looking to come back stronger.”

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams will be playing up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13th at 6:30 p.m. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m.