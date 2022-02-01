Daboll Ready For NY Giants

Former Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator, Brian Daboll, has accepted the role of the New York Giants head coach.

Confidence is Key

Daboll feels very confident in his new role and definitely has confidence in his ability to lead this New Team.

Daboll wants to take what he has learned throughout his coaching career and help bring that to the table when it comes to the Giants. His faithfulness in his ability to coach will transpire when it is time to coach. The coaching staff and players within the organization are confident in Daboll’s ability to lead this team. They hope he can build something new for the Giants.

When it comes to the NFL, Daboll knows what it takes. He’s been a coach in the league for 21 years and realizes that if you don’t have the knowledge and qualities to coach or lead a team, then your role isn’t very important. Without this, you can’t coach here; or anywhere.

Get to know new @Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll as he wakes up with @gmfb. pic.twitter.com/yYvELmZirZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 1, 2022

Can he fix Jones?

Current quarterback for the Giants, Daniel Jones, has much to receive from a coaching point of view. In addition, the current coaching staff feels like what they have been doing for Jones has not been enough for him and his team. They have been in search of the right offensive guy to fit that position to make things right. The coaching staff now feels as if bringing in Daboll will be a great service to Jones. As a result, this will benefit the rest of the team.

Daboll is sure of the man Jones is on and off the field and faithful in Jones in being the best quarterback for the team and himself. He is aware of what needs to be fixed within the team and that has to do with trusting his players and coaching staff and building a new program. His coaching ability and faith in himself and his new team will prove to be a new slate for the Giants in the upcoming season.