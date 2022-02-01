Josh McDaniels Ready for New Opportunity as Raiders’ Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the hiring of Josh McDaniels as the new franchise’s head coach on Monday. Prior to his hire, McDaniels served as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. He will begin with the Raiders in the 2022 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Josh McDaniels as Head Coach » https://t.co/KvZ3qwSZ2C pic.twitter.com/IiQ28N57TJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 31, 2022

McDaniels Leaves After 10 Consecutive Seasons with Patriots

Although McDaniels assumed an assistant coaching position with the Patriots, Las Vegas will not be his first role as a head coach. McDaniels spent two seasons as the head coach for the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010. However, his time in Denver ended during his second season following an inadequate 11-17 record. After being fired by the Broncos, McDaniels spent one year as offensive coordinator for the Rams. In 2012, he returned to New England and stayed loyal to the Patriots through 2021. He even turned down a head coaching position with the Colts in 2018.

Finally, McDaniels departs from the Patriots to officially lead the Raiders. With all his accomplishments in New England, including six Super Bowl titles, McDaniels claims it took a “special place” to pursue a new opportunity. He says Las Vegas is exactly what he was looking for in his next endeavor.

A Second Chance at Head Coaching Success

Moreover, McDaniels believes he is ready to serve as a head coach again, despite his failure with the Broncos. In a recent press conference in Las Vegas, McDaniels said he has grown significantly as a coach since being in Denver. McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk:

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football. I didn’t really know people and how important that aspect of this process, and maintaining the culture and building the team was. And I failed, and I didn’t succeed at it. Looking at that experience has been one of the best things in my life in terms of my overall growth as a person, as a coach.”

Now, McDaniels knows exactly what it will take to be a successful leader for the Raiders. He says his vision is clear, and he trusts himself to carry the Raiders towards victory. He received a warm welcome in Las Vegas on Monday.

Welcome to Vegas, Coach McDaniels! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YEf5JDtuRn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 1, 2022

McDaniels Replaces Jon Gruden

Josh McDaniels will join the Raiders in replacement of their former head coach, Jon Gruden. In October 2021, Gruden resigned from the Raiders amidst reports of a decade-long scandal regarding racist, homophobic, and sexist emails sent by him. His resignation came after only four seasons with Raiders, putting an early end to his 10-year, $100 million contract.

In addition to Gruden’s email misconduct, he led the Raiders to a 22-31 record over the past four years. Under him, the Raiders ranked 22nd in percentage wins, 24th in scoring, and last in points allowed. His time with Las Vegas ended poorly, on and off the field.

With the addition of McDaniels to the Raiders coaching staff, a necessary new beginning lays ahead for the Raiders in 2022.