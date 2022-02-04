Finley on Fire: UF/UGA Preview

Interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley looks to take Gator women’s basketball to the next level.

#Rankthem

Kelly Rae Finley was not handed much when she received the interim head coach position. Under the shadow of a massive coaching scandal and inheriting a team who’s last winning record was 2016, Finley had work to do. Immediately under her leadership, however, things began to change. The team suffered two season opening losses, but followed up strong.

All eyes began to follow the Lady Gators after a dominant win against #25 Texas A&M in College Station. The Gators have lost one game in the seven since then, with four of those being top 25 wins. Despite these wins, the Lady Gators have yet to break their way into the rankings. Regardless, Finley has changed the culture in Gainesville, showing Florida fans how much fun her team can be, because simply put, they’re having fun.

Georgia on Their Mind

Florida’s next challenge lays at the belly of the beast: Athens, Georgia. The 14th ranked Bulldogs have stood in Finley’s way before, and this time she plans to force her way past. The Gators suffered a devastating home loss to Georgia on January 2nd, and this team wants revenge. Since that game, Florida has outscored their opponents 590-548. Florida’s X-Factor is their next play mentality. By focusing on the progression of the game as it happens, the players are able to make more in the moment decisions, which has led to much of the team’s success this season.

Mentality is not the only weapon the Gators have under their belt. The team is fast, very fast. Averaging 69.6 points per game, Finley has created a team that can score nearly at will. The team’s defense is a large factor in this, as they average 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game. This is not a team that takes its time, this is a team that brings its A-game from the tip off to the buzzer, and their wins have shown that.

The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6th at Stegman Coliseum.