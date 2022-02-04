Oak Hall Overwhelms Cornerstone on Senior Night

Oak Hall’s boy’s varsity basketball team overpowers Cornerstone Academy for the entire game. The final scores end up with a 52-point gap, resulting in a 71-19 win. With it being senior night, all four seniors, excluding Cannon Carr, who is injured, started the game alongside sophomore Andrew Powell.

Eagles Assert Dominance the Entire Match

As soon as the referee blew his whistle to start the tipoff, Oak Hall already had the upper hand. With a monster lead in the first quarter, the team used this momentum to pull ahead for the rest of the game.

This did not deter the team from approaching the game with the ambition they have had all season. Head Coach Monte Towe only had good things to say about his players, especially the seniors. “I’m just really proud of them for going out there. Ty had double-digit rebounds, ten rebounds for the game. Hamza played well. Connor got in there and scored. And Mike was in there doing a good job too.”

Ty Raulerson had one memorable night, from double-digit rebounds to the last three-pointer of the game. As the game progressed, Raulerson became a Cornerstone target. The last two quarters became physical, and he had to make quick decisions.

“I just had to keep pushing through,” said Rualerson. “Just give my opportunities to some of my teammates because they were wide open. If I’m all covered, I have to step up and dish it out to my teammates.”

Seniors Look Back Over Their Years Together

After the game, we had the opportunity to speak to the senior players. Each senior interview ended with the same question. ‘During your time with the Eagles basketball squad, what would you say was your favorite moment with the team?’ Each gave their unique response that contributes to what makes this time unforgettable.

Mike Moreschi: “Probably the shooting the drills we do with the team. Also, the free-throw competitions are the most fun out of all of them. Also, the half-court drill that we do once a month, everyone gets up a shoots half-court shots, and the first one to make it wins so it’s a lot of fun.”

Hamza Khuddos: “My favorite memory is definitely is when we get into the locker room before each game and talk about the game. We would joke around and try to get hyped to play the game. It brings the team together and I just get happy about that.”

Connor Beach: “Just every time and any time spent with my teammates. They are all great. Back in the locker rooms, any time during practice, they are all just great teammates and great friends. It has been great spending those years with them.”

Ty Raulerson: “Probably just building friendships and the comradery with the team, just having a great time and having great coaches.”

Unfortunately, we could not grab senior Cannon Carr before he left the facility.

Next Up, Districts

After a successful Senior night, Oak Hall’s boy’s varsity basketball team will host districts against Countryside Christian on Feb 8 at 7 pm. “I have a feeling this team really wants to keep playing for a while,” said Heach Coach Monte Towe when speaking about their chances of going all the way.