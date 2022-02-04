Gators Gymnastics Travels to Battle Missouri Tigers

The no. 4 Florida Gators gymnastics squad travels to Columbia, Missouri, for a top 12 matchup on Friday. The Gators lead the series between the two teams with a 28-1 record, their only loss came in 2018.

On a Roll

The Gators have been non-stop this 2022 season. They continue to stun their opponents with every meet. An undefeated record leads the Gators with high hopes for this upcoming matchup.

In their annual Link to Pink meet against Arkansas last week, the Gators racked up 198.25 points, the highest total of the season in all of NCAA Division I gymnastics.

Trinity Thomas added to her list of perfect scores with another 10 on the balance beam. She becomes the first gymnast to accomplish this score in this event during the 2022 season. Thomas’s performance during this meet won her the title of SEC Specialist of the Week for the third consecutive week in a row.

Leanne Wong shone during the Link to Pink meet, scoring a 10 on uneven bars. This was Wong’s first perfect score in her gymnastics career. She ended the meet with her first all-around title.

The Gators look to bring this energy and performance to Columbia this weekend.

What to Expect

Missouri is entering this meet hungry for a victory. After gaining their first lost to Kentucky last Saturday, the Tigers are ready to get back on a win streak.

The Missouri Tigers have been setting a new team season-high score at every meet thus far. Their highest is a 196.875, attained last week.

The last time the two teams met, Florida left with a win, 197.85-194.80, in 2021.

The Gators are currently 6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC. The Tigers are 5-1 overall, 0-1 SEC. The meet will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m.