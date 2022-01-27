Gators Gymnastics Hosts Arkansas in Top-15 Matchup

It’s a top-15 showdown as the undefeated No. 4 Florida Gators Gymnastics squad hosts the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks Friday in the O’Connell Center. This meet will feature the 16th Annual Gators Link to Pink event.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1485615118331387909?s=20

Link to Pink

Friday’s meet is focused around raising awareness for breast cancer prevention and treatment. These “pink” meets are part of an SEC initiative, which most of the league’s teams will participate in. Both teams will set their school colors aside and wear pink to support the cause.

What to Expect from the Gators

Florida is coming off of an epic road win over rival Georgia on Jan. 21. A Gator won each event except for floor exercise. Florida’s Nya Reed claimed the vault title with a 9.95 and also had the same score for floor, where she finished third.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1485289472514310146?s=20

Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong led in uneven bars with near-perfect 9.975 marks. Teammate Megan Skaggs finished the same event with a 9.90 for a Gator sweep in bars. In the meet, Skaggs secured her second consecutive all-around win to equal her season best 39.525.

Thomas had her first beam appearance of 2022 in the Georgia meet where she dominated with a 9.95 mark. Thomas’ bar and beam wins over the Bulldogs earned her the honor of SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1486036142713573377?s=20

What to Expect from Arkansas

The Arkansas Gymbacks haven’t competed since their Jan. 14 meet against Auburn. The team had to postpone its Jan. 21 meet with LSU due to health and safety protocols. The Gymbacks lost to Auburn 197.200 -197.250. Despite the loss, Kennedy Hambrick won her second all-around title with a score of 39.525. The senior also took the title on beam with a 9.950 mark. Razorback’s Maggie O’Hara scored a 9.950 on bars while Amanda Elswick closed out with a 9.900 on vault.

Friday’s meet is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. in the O’Dome.