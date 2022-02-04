Tigers Look for a Win on Senior Night

The Tigers dominated their previous game versus the Forest Wildcats 72-37. But that wasn’t their only success. Head Coach Steve Faulkner broke the record of most wins in boys basketball history at Columbia High School. He now has 138 wins under his name.

With their previous game being a huge success, the Tigers are hungry for another win in their upcoming game against the Madison County Cowboys.

The Second Matchup of the Season

The two teams have already gone head-to-head this season. On Jan 14, Madison County lost by almost half of Columbia’s score (60-34) on their home court. Junior Isaac Broxey scored 20 points, and Senior Marcus Peterson scored 12, leading the Tigers against the Cowboys.

These two players have served as natural-born leaders the entire season. The statistics alone show what great players they have been for the team. It is safe to assume they will be doing the same thing in this upcoming match.

Madison County is now traveling to Lake City in seek of vengeance. The Cowboys (13-9) have conquered the season. They are going in with the confidence of a 4-game winning streak.

On the other hand, the Tigers (12-12) have barely managed to hang on. They have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. But after breaking their 4-game losing streak, they are more determined than ever to earn another win.

With the upcoming game being Senior Night, the pressure is on for the boys to give it their all. Eight seniors are currently on the team, hoping to celebrate with a win tomorrow night.

Coming Up

The boy’s varsity basketball team will play against Madison County on Jan 4 at 7:30 pm at their home court, their last non-district game of the season. But the games are not over yet; remaining in Lake City, they will face Buchholz on Jan 8 at 7 pm for playoffs.