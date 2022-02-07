Auburn remains atop of CBB Top 25 poll

After beating Alabama and narrowly escaping the Georgia Bulldogs, the 22-1 Auburn Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest AP poll.

Auburn on top

The Tigers hold the number one spot over Gonzaga, who also got first-place votes.

Earlier in the week, the Tigers took down the Tide 100-81, sweeping the regular-season series. In the rivalry game, Wendell Green Jr. had 23 points, six assists and eight rebounds.

Despite an awful showing in Athens, the Tigers remain a force to be reckoned with in the SEC, sitting at 10-0 in conference play. On Saturday, the Tigers beat the Dawgs 74-72 on a last-second layup from Green Jr. Afterward, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told media he was satisfied with the win against the SEC’s worst team.

Forward Jabari Smith has been a driving factor in the Tigers’ success, averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and shooting over 40% from behind the arc. Green Jr. continues to be a well-rounded option for the Tigers, posting an average of 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Forward Walker Kessler is a defensive beast, blocking 4.2 shots per game.

The Tigers have enough depth to make a deep run in March after going 13-14 in 2020-21.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 is Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue, Kentucky, Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas. Since Week 10, Gonzaga and Auburn have shared the top two spots in the AP poll. Auburn took the No. 1 spot from Gonzaga during Week 11, not giving it up since.

Up Next

The 22-1 Tigers will travel to Fayetteville tomorrow to take on the 18-5 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers have eight games left, all against SEC teams.

Auburn will face Florida one more time on February 19.