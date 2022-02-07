Mike McDaniel with the 49ers before going to Miami
FILE - San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the Miami Dolphins announced they have hired McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Miami Dolphins hire former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new head coach

tiffcheer15 February 7, 2022

The Miami Dolphins have hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their next head coach.

New Look for the team

After nearly a month long coaching search, the Miami Dolphins have found their guy. McDaniel will become the 11th head coach for the Dolphins since 2000. McDaniel replaces Brian Flores who was fired after a 9-8 record in 2021. Flores recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging racist hiring practices. McDaniel leaves San Francisco after his first season as offensive coordinator. The 49ers offense was ranked 7th in yards per game and finished the season 10-7 following a loss in the NFC championship to the LA Rams.

McDaniel was known for his creative offensive run game, and the Dolphins believe this is the change the team needed after the last few weeks.

What McDaniel Brings to the table

McDaniel started his career in the NFL as an intern in 2005 with the Denver Broncos. He then spent three seasons with the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant. After that, he spent another three seasons with Washington as the offensive assistant and the wide receivers coach. McDaniel also spent time with the Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017. McDaniel has worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for the past 11 seasons.

The Dolphins did interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but McDaniel won them over with an extraordinary interview and his innovation.

McDaniel’s zoom interview was so impressive, the Dolphins were willing to wait to make their final decision until they could bring McDaniel into the building.

McDaniel is the first minority hire of this head coaching cycle. He will be just the fourth minority head coach in the NFL. The other three are; Mike Tomlin from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Saleh of the New York Jets and Ron Rivera from the Washington Commanders.

Coaching Search continues

There are two head coaching positions still open in the NFL; The Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints are looking to fill these positions sooner rather than later.

 

 

 

