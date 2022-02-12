Gators Four-Game Win Streak Snapped in Rupp Arena 78-57

Florida men’s basketball traveled to Lexington in hopes of extending their four-game winning streak in the Rupp Arena, Saturday afternoon.

Gators Men’s Basketball (16-9 6-6 SEC)

The Gators entered this matchup coming off a win over Georgia 72-63. Florida was riding a four-game win streak up until their matchup against Kentucky.

The Gators found themselves fighting their way back from double-digits the majority of the game as the first big deficit came in the first half. Florida got off to a slow start against Kentucky, with the Wildcats opening a 20-6 lead only six minutes into the game.

The Gators eventually rallied their way back going on a 15-2 run to come back and trail by one, 22-21. Florida eventually ended the first half trailing Kentucky 33-28.

The Gators were without starting guard Tyree Appleby for the majority of the game as the guard took a shot to the knee only four minutes into the game. Appleby tried to check back into the game but quickly checked back out as he was limited to only eight minutes for the remainder of the game. Prior to this matchup, Appleby took a hit to the same knee against Georgia.

Second Half

Florida opened up the second half with another slow start allowing Kentucky to catch fire increasing their lead by 16 points, 46-30. Myreon Jones tried to give the Gators momentum but it was not enough as the Wildcats went on to Win 78-57.

Colin Castleton was the only Gator to land in double-digits as he led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. The forward shot 8-of-12 from the field.

Both teams shot around the 46 percent mark from the field for the duration of the game. The Wildcats took advantage on the glass with a 41-25 rebounding margin which proved to be a big difference in the game. Even more so on the offensive glass as the Gators managed only five offensive boards compared to Kentucky’s 18.

No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Basketball (21-4, 10-2 SEC)

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the matchup, coming off a 86-76 win over South Carolina. Four players landed in double-figures for the Wildcats, but forward Oscar Tshiebwe had an outstanding performance leading Kentucky with 27 points and 19 rebounds. Up next for the No. 5 Wildcats will be a visit to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Up Next

The Gators continue their road trip as they next head to College Station to take on Texas A&M Tuesday.