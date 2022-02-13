Gator Softball Ends Tournament With a Bang

Gator softball ended its season opening weekend with a statement win against the USF Bulls, beating them 12-0. Florida is now 4-0 after holding three of its four opponents in the tournament scoreless.

Beating the Hosts

The Gators started off the game strong with six runs scored in the second inning. Skylar Wallace added one more to the board in the fourth. The bats took a break until the seventh inning, where the Gators racked on an additional five to bring the score to 12-0.

Today’s pitchers had an excellent game. The duo of senior Elizabeth Hightower and junior Rylee Trlicek only allowed three hits over the course of the game. Hightower and Trlicek have only given up eight hits so far this season, and the hope is they will continue their impressive work in the circle.

Offensively, 11 different Gator hitters combined to get 12 hits in the contest, and threeGators (Skylar Wallace, Hannah Adams and Kendra Falby) got at least one hit in every game of the tournament. In addition, freshman catcher Cali Decker recorded her first hit as a Gator in the contest.

Looking Forward

Florida will continue its season early this week, with a two game series against Jacksonville University starting on Tuesday. Florida has won 22 of 23 against JU.

This upcoming weekend, the Gators will host the T-Mobile Tournament, with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Gators will have to face number 20 Duke during the tournament, giving Florida an opportunity to add a second ranked win to its record.

Florida coach Tim Walton was very pleased with his team’s progress. He hopes that the Gators can extend their winning streak, and continue strong.