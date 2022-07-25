Rays Seek Redemption After KC Royals

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays finished their series against the Kansas City Royals with a tough loss. The Royals defeated the Rays 4-2, giving KC their first series win against TB since 2017.

This week, the Rays will look for redemption in their series against the Baltimore Orioles, which begins Monday evening.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s Rays-Royals matchup and what’s next for Tampa Bay.

Rays-Royals Recap

Kansas City earned a lead 2-0 in the beginning of the game during two early runs through two innings. In the first inning Whit Merrifield moved to third on a groundout by Andrew Benintendi. Moments later Bobby Witt Jr. helped Merrifield go home with an opposite field line-drive single. During the second inning, Nick Pratto picked up an RBI and hit a sacrifice fly to center where Michael Taylor scored.

For the Rays, Yandy Diaz scored a solo home run. Luke Raley then hit a sacrifice fly to the left where Diaz scored for the second time.

Later in the game, Hunter Dozier was singled to the center and Merrifield scored again, Nicky Lopez moved to third base. M.J. Melendez then doubled to shallow left, this caused Taylor to score a second time.

What’s Next for the Rays?

The Rays will be looking to redeem themselves after the loss against the Royals. The series against the Baltimore Orioles starts Monday and will go till Thursday. The 36-year-old Rays pitcher Corey Kluber is enjoying his best season since 2018. The 30-year-0ld Orioles pitcher Austin Voth is expected to pitch as well. Both teams are coming out of losses. The NY Yankees defeated the Orioles two out of three times, similar to the Rays and Royals. Rays player, Diaz was the one to watch in the last three games. He capped a four-run fourth inning then hit another double Sunday.