2022 Hall of Fame Inductees Awarded

Seven former MLB players joined together at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, for one of baseball’s highest honors this past weekend.

Led by charismatic David Ortiz, players such as Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were included in the 2022 class.

David Ortiz becomes the 4th player born in the Dominican Republic to make it in the Baseball Hall of Fame 🇩🇴 🔹 David Ortiz

🔹 Pedro Martínez

🔹 Vladimir Guerrero, Sr.

🔹 Juan Marichal

Complete List

Jim Kaat

Minnie Miñoso

Bud Fowler

Tony Oliva

Buck O’Neil

David Ortiz

Gil Hodges

Cuban Comet inducted

First playing in the Negro National League in 1946, Miñoso was one of the first Latino players to play in an All-Star game.

Miñoso was also the first black player in Chicago White Sox history.

He passed away in 2015.

A storied career remembered

Jim Kaat was drafted by the Washington Senators in 1959.

Two years later, he began pitching for the Minnesota Twins in what would become a long and tenuous career.

Kaat earned 16 Gold Gloves throughout his 25 year career, before he would go on to a career in broadcast.

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was inducted today.

More Twins file in Hall of Fame

Another long-time Minnesota player, Tony Oliva played his entire 15 year career with the team.

Winning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1964, Oliva was also an eight-time All-Star for the Twins.

The 84-year-old Hall of Fame inductee was present at the award ceremony.

Tony Oliva addresses the crowd!

O’Neil sees Hall of Fame

Getting his start with the Memphis Red Sox in 1937, Buck O’Neil made a name for himself as the first baseman of the Kansas City Monarchs.

An All-Star in 1942 and 1943, O’Neil did not play in the 1944 or 1945 seasons.

Instead, he joined the Navy to fight in World War II.

After serving, O’Neil returned to the Monarchs.

O’Neil was also the first black coach in the MLB, working for the Chicago Cubs.

Welcome to baseball immortality, Buck O'Neil.

Big Papi takes a bite out of history

Breaker of the ‘Curse of the Bambino,’ Ortiz was electric throughout his time in Boston.

Ortiz helped bring the Red Sox to three World Series victories, first in 2004, again in 2007 and finally in 2013.

A powerhouse in the postseason, Ortiz held an outrageous .455 batting average in his three trips to the World Series.