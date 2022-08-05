Left Tackle Tony Boselli Enters HoF

The Jacksonville Jaguars will finally get their first player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left Tackle Toney Boselli played for the Jaguars from 1995 to 2001 and was their first-ever draft pick. After being a semifinalist for the last seven years, Boselli has been patiently waiting for this moment. The Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Aug. 6 when his legacy will be remembered in Canton, Ohio forever.

https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1555589624764014593?s=20&t=InZK8WSxiOYUrki26sX37g

Accolades & Accomplishments

When it comes to offensive linemen it is easy to overlook their production without any flashy plays or stats on paper. Although, when it came to Boselli, he has no shortage of accomplishments in his position. The Tackle was named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (1997-1999) and was voted to five straight Pro-Bowls (1997-2001). Boselli would also be named the Jaguars MVP in 1998 after assisting the team in the team’s first division title. To finish off his long list of accomplishments, Boselli would then be named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s regardless of only playing half of the decade.

His career was sadly cut short due to mistakes being made during surgery on his left shoulder. That did not stop him from racking up many awards and accomplishments in his relatively short career.

Support from Jags Nation

It is clear that Tony Boselli is one of the great things to happen to that Jaguars organization. He has always shown the team support over the years and has expressed how honored how is to be a Hall of Famer for the Jags. That attitude has not been one-sided, to say the least. Boselli explains on NFL Network recently how great the organization and fanbase have been to him over the years.

“The city of Jacksonville has been amazing,” Boselli said.” I think with every player, you want what you did on the field to be appreciated. The Hall of Fame is a validation of that, but then how the organization you gave so much to, the way they treat you afterward says a lot and they get an A+. The fans and organization, it’s been amazing.”

It is clear that Tony Boselli gets respect and appreciation from the people he played for in his incredible career.