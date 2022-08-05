Football HOF inducting ’22 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is set to induct eight new members, including former Jaguar Tony Boselli, on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Hall of Fame: Players

Tony Boselli

Jacksonville’s very first pick in team history will be enshrined in his 16th year of eligibility and in his sixth year as a finalist. Additionally, he is the first Jaguar to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In seven seasons with Jacksonville, Boselli made the Pro Bowl five times (1997-2001) and was named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (1997-1999). Lastly, the NFL selected Boselli to the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Additionally, Boselli helped lead an offense that made it to the AFC Championship in the 1996, the team’s second season. Boselli would make another AFC Championship appearance in 1999 with the team.

In 2002, the Houston Texans selected Boselli with their first pick in the expansion draft, but retired after a serious shoulder injury.

Four years later, Jacksonville made Boselli their first inductee to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Cliff Branch

It’s time. Cliff Branch is headed to the Hall of Fame. #CliffToCanton pic.twitter.com/TpIk4C1Hs5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 11, 2022

The longtime receiver for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders enters the Hall of Fame after 32 years of eligibility and two years as a finalist.

With the team, Branch won three Super Bowls in three appearances (XI, XV, XVIII) and made four Pro Bowls (1975-1978). Additionally, the NFL named Branch First-Team All-Pro three times (1974-1976).

At the time of his retirement in 1985, Branch held NFL career playoff records in receptions (73) and yards (1,298). Branch also holds the record for the longest touchdown reception in NFL history with 12 others – a 99-yard touchdown reception from Jim Plunkett in 1983.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Branch passed away from natural causes, two days after his 71st birthday.

LeRoy Butler

From 1990-2001, Butler helped lead a prolific Packers defense that made it to two Super Bowls (XXI and XXII), winning one (XXI).

In 12 seasons, Butler led the team in interceptions in five seasons with a total of 35 for his career, good for fourth on the Packers’ all-time list.

Butler made four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pros, all in the same seasons (1993, 1996-1998). Additionally, the NFL named Butler to its All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Sam Mills

#Panthers legend Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Famehttps://t.co/35WQ6CqAFE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 11, 2022

Mills began his pro career in the USFL, where he won two league titles (1984 and 1985), was named All-USFL three times (1983-1985) and was named to the USFL All-Time team.

After a three-year career in the USFL, Mills signed with the New Orleans Saints and played linebacker for the team from 1986-1994. With Mills on the team, the Saints made the playoffs four times while Mills made the Pro Bowl four times (1987, 1988, 1991 and 1992 and the All-Pro second team twice (1991 and 1992).

In 1995, Mills signed with the expansion Carolina Panthers and played with the team until 1997. In 1996, the NFL named Mills First-Team All-Pro, and Mills made his fifth Pro Bowl.

After retiring in 1997, Mills became an assistant coach with the Panthers for the 1998 season and continued in that role until 2004.

In August of 2003, Mills was diagnosed with intestinal cancer, but continued to coach despite being told he only had a few months to live. During the 2003-2004 season, the Panthers made an improbable run to Super Bowl XXXVII behind Mills’ leadership.

During the season, Mills coined the phrase “keep pounding,” during a team speech. That phrase is now the Panthers’ official team slogan.

Mills passed away on April 18, 2005.

Richard Seymour

A career best capped off by a golden jacket.@BigSey93 is Canton bound. pic.twitter.com/J13Xp65UHp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 11, 2022

In his fourth year as a finalist, former Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour is heading to Canton.

Seymour’s time with the Patriots began with the team’s first run as a dynasty under the leadership of Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

During his time with the Patriots, Seymour won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXVIX) in four appearances. Additionally, the NFL named him to its First-Team All-Pro three times (2003-2005) and its Second-Team once (2006) during his time in New England. Seymour made the Pro Bowl every year from 2002-2006 with the Patriots.

Seymour then played with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-2012, making it to another two Pro Bowls (2010 and 2011) and another Second-Team All-Pro (2011) before retiring.

In his career, Seymour racked up 496 total tackles 57.5 sacks.

In 2021, the Patriots inducted Seymour to its team hall of fame as a member of the 2020 class.

Bryant Young

Can't rain on his parade. Welcome to the @profootballhof, @Bgr8t! 📺 HOF Game on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VSUWT251qW pic.twitter.com/iGoRcBQx33 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 5, 2022

In his tenth year of eligibility, Young becomes the 23rd 49er to enter the Hall of Fame.

From 1994-2007, Young led a strong San Francisco defensive line and recorded 89.5 career sacks and over 600 tackles individually. Additionally, Young was First-Team All-Pro once (1996), Second-Team All-Pro three times (1998, 1999 and 2001), named to the Pro Bowl four times (1996, 1999, 2001 and 2002) and the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1999. Finally, the NFL named Young to its NFL All-Decades team for the 1990s.

In his rookie season, he won his lone Super Bowl ring after defeating the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

After retirement, Young entered the coaching world within the college and professional ranks. From 2011-2012, Young was the defensive line coach at the University of Florida for head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. In 2017, he re-joined Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons as the defensive line coach until 2019.

In 2020, Young became the 29th inductee to the 49ers’ Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame: Coaches and Officials

Dick Vermeil

After beginning his career at the high school level and working various jobs at the collegiate and professional level, Vermeil became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976.

In 1979, Vermeil led the Eagles to an 11-5 record and won his first AP NFL Coach of the year. The following year, Vermeil and the Eagles made a run to Super Bowl XV before losing to the then-Oakland Raiders.

After a break from coaching from 1983-1996, Vermeil returned to coach the St. Louis Rams from 1997-1999, where he won Super Bowl XXXIV and won the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year in his final season before retiring a second time.

In 2001, Vermeil returned again and coached the Kansas City Chiefs until 2005 before retiring a third and final time.

In 15 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, Vermeil posted a career record of 120-109 and a career postseason record of 6-5.

Art McNally

Forever part of the @ProFootballHOF. 🏈 Congratulations on your induction, Art McNally. pic.twitter.com/hiZzy6kT5f — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 5, 2022

Also known as the “Father of Instant Replay,” McNally served as an NFL official from 1959-1967, where he was a referee from 1960-1967. After nine years on the field, he moved to the a leadership role as the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials, a role he held until 1991.

During his time as the supervisor, McNally introduced and developed the standards for training and hiring officials and introduced instant replay to the league.

After retiring in 1991 and becoming the Supervisor of Officials for the World League of American Football until 1995, he returned to the NFL as the Assistant Supervisor of Officials until 2007. From 2007-2015, McNally worked as an officiating observer with the league until he retired permanently,