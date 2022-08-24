Former UF AD Foley honored at new football complex

The Florida Gators’ newly built football training center honors former athletic director Jeremy Foley.

The entrance of the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center, named the Foley Hall of Championships, celebrates 45 national and 266 conference titles across all Gator sports.

Foley said he was “blown away” by the recognition. Nobody told the former Gator AD about the honor in advance.

Stricklin’s Nod to the Former AD

UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said they wanted a way to tie Foley’s name to all team championships. The entrance was deemed a perfect fit, after going through the design of the training center.

“And now, every time we take those banners down to update them, we’ll recognize how important a championship is and recognize someone who helped us win a bunch of them,” Stricklin said.

Foley’s Tenure as Athletic Director

Foley advocated for all sports. He said the message throughout the program during his time was “every single sport was equally supported.”

The former athletic director committed to increasing opportunities for women. Foley added three sports — soccer, softball and lacrosse during his tenure.

The impact of these two continue to be felt by all of Gator Nation and this time Jeremy Foley and Ann Marie Rodgers are being recognized as SEC trailblazers for their achievements in Women's Athletics 🐊 🗞: https://t.co/wvV0H4JLwS#GoGators pic.twitter.com/1rUrLtvi9t — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) March 3, 2022

Also, the program’s culture shifted under Foley’s counsel to focus on winning championships. During his 25-year tenure, he witnessed the Gators secure 130 SEC titles.

Foley said he is appreciative of the recognition because it represents everything he believes in.

The New Facility

The new training facility features a dining area that allows student-athletes to participate in a meal plan, training equipment and rooms and more. The facility took six years to complete and sits on the land formerly occupied by McKethan Stadium and Florida baseball. Despite the facility’s football focus, the area is open to all Gator student-athletes.