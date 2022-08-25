Gator’s Women’s Soccer Seeks Second Straight Win Against Baylor

The Gator’s Women’s Soccer team is set to take on Baylor today in Austin, Texas.

After dropping their season opener at UCF, the team defeated Stetson by a score of 3-0 earlier this week. This was Samantha Bohon‘s first victory as the new head coach of the team.

This is the first of two games in the lone star state that the Gators will take part in. The team will take on Texas on Sunday, and will then return for their home opener against USF.

Scoring in Bunches

After being shutout in their season opener, the Gators got things going offensively as they scored three goals against Stetson.

Anna DeLeon, Sophie White and Alivia Gonzalez each accounted for two points in the victory.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1561502348916264968?s=20&t=-ZZ30qZZZv1E2hIOEyUE9g

If the Gators hope to keep winning, they will have to keep finding ways to score. This will not be an easy task in today’s game, as Baylor has allowed only three goals this season.

Goldberg Looks to Keep Momentum Going

Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg is hoping for another strong performance after shutting out Stetson earlier this week.

Although the season opener wasn’t her best performance, Goldberg looked sharp in Sunday’s victory. The junior recorded four saves while allowing no goals on the road. She has allowed three goals on 11 shots on-goal this season.

She’ll look to remain sturdy in the net as she takes on a Baylor team that has scored one goal in two games.

Coming Together

After Tony Amato was relieved of his duties in April, Bohon was hired and thrown into action with not much time to prepare.

In addition to this, the team only had 16 days of a preseason until their season opener took place against UCF.

In spite of all of the obstacles, Bohon says that the process has gone exceptionally well and that the team has bought into what the program is trying to accomplish.

Bohon also says that she told her team that they would need be resilient if they wanted to be successful.

Game Notes

This is the first ever matchup between these two soccer programs.

The Baylor Bears will have something to prove, as they have yet to win their first game of the season.

They are led by Kayley Ables and Taylor Moon, who both earned All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2021.

Tune in for coverage of the game at 4:50 PM on 98.1 FM/850 AM.