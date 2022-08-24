Billy Napier talks Utah prep

Billy Napier addressed the media today with the Gators season opener just 10 days away.

The Gators kickoff the season in a much anticipated matchup against Utah at home. With kickoff on the horizon, Napier gave his thoughts on what he’s seeing at practice..

Playing Time Competition

Competition is one thing the first-year coach is not shying away from. Surely, this is a new situation for the staff, which means all spots must be earned. So, Napier told the media performance will be the deciding factor in playing time.

Florida’s athletes are constantly being evaluated. Napier and staff are allowing players to set them self apart through their success and effort in meetings, walkthroughs, practice and off the field discipline.

Player Development

Napier recalled how the roster has developed since he has taken over the program.

Napier believes he has “one and a half units.” This is from his belief that he has players that are going to contribute to winning football, but not necessarily start. Tyreak Sapp and Austin Barber are among players rewarded with playing time in 2022.

Napier continued on expressing how he expects rookies, such as Shemar James, to contribute. Definitively, week by week he is looking for their roles to expand, but there is nothing more valuable than in game experience. The more games these players get under their belts, the more opportunities they will see coming their way. Look for rookies like James and cornerback Devin Moore to take the opportunity and carve out serious playing time by the end of the year.

Learning How To Practice

Billy Napier applauded his team on being able to play physical but safely during practice. This is an important trait of successful teams.

Week 1 vs Utah

Napier finished off the press conference answering questions on the preparation of the team heading into the opener.

This will be the organization’s first game together and there will be a learning curve. Napier isn’t calling any game winning shots heading into his first game as coach of the Gators.