Tom Brady Excited in Return to Football

On Feb. 1, 2022, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Having played 22 seasons and putting together one of the greatest careers football fans have ever seen, his retirement came as no surprise. However, one month later, Brady announced he would be coming back for the upcoming 2022 season. His love for the game was too much to let go of. His return since has been a work in progress, but he is happy to be back with the Buccaneers organization.

.@TomBrady got some preseason work in before Year 23. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RSklgTeSDq — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022

Tom Brady in his time with the Buccaneers

In March 2020, Tom Brady shocked the world when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His tenure with Tampa has been short, but very successful. In his first go around with the Bucs, the team finished the season 11-5 and secured a wild card spot in the playoffs. Brady would lead them to their first Super Bowl appearance and victory since 2003. This past season, Tampa went 13-4 but fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Tom Brady Returns to Football

Although Brady was absent from football for only a month, his return to the sport has been rocky. He missed some training camp due to personal reasons taking a short period of time off and has recently returned. The Buccaneers’ organization had no problem with Brady doing things on his terms and the coaching staff wants him to take his time so that they have the best version of himself this season.

Brady’s Satisfied with Bucs

Since Brady announced he was coming out of retirement, the Bucs staff have worked to fulfill all of his needs. Tom has expressed his gratitude for the staff and how they are handling his return to football. Tom said he feels no regret in signing with Tampa and couldn’t be happier with how the past few months have been handled.

Season expectations

The quarterback is coming into this season with yet another talented football team. Tampa Bay is expected to make a deep playoff run that could very well end with them winning another Super Bowl. Brady was recently voted as the best player in the NFL by other players in the league. The pressure is on the 23-year veteran yet again, but it’s nothing that he hasn’t dealt with before.