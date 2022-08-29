Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (August 29th)

The Back Nine comes at you after the first abbreviated weekend of college football that I refuse to call by its cliché name. It was Week One. This is Week 2. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

10. IT’S GATOR GAME WEEK!! Gosh, it feels like I have been holding that in for months. But it is here and you better be ready because it’s going to be – at least according to me – the most interesting opener Florida has ever played. Sure, that 1969 opener against the last team to start the season in Gainesville ranked No. 7 was exciting and a sign of things to come. But it wasn’t like we were all breathless with anticipation. I’m sure you all know exactly what the menu is going to be and the drink of choice, but pace yourself. It’s going to be a long, humid day with a decent chance of rain and you have home games back-to-back-to-back. But enjoy because this is why many of us live in Gainesville.

11. And in the end, it’s going to be up to Florida how Saturday turns out. This game will be won by physicality and discipline and those have been lacking of late. Billy Napier’s plan is to change that, but he may need more than a one-week sample size. Still, I go back to one of my college football rules – “Every season comes down to a handful of plays in a handful of games.” This is one of those games. Can Florida make the plays and – more importantly – be in position in the fourth quarter to make those plays matter. My confidence in Napier is not going to be decided by one game and his blueprint is not about a one-game season. At the same time, we’re going to learn something about this football team.

12. Break up Vandy. No fooling, I told my wife after the first couple of possessions that Vandy was still Vandy and she felt bad. Then, they made me go to bed (thankfully) by scoring 35 points in the third quarter. The ‘Dores have Elon this week so a 2-0 start looks like a given. Now, is Vanderbilt that good or was Hawai’I that bad? Well, a little bit of both. Mike Wright is a dangerous quarterback, but there is a reason Vandy was such a big favorite on the road.

13. By far, the best game was the one that received the most preseason hype. And then it ended just the way Nebraska fans feared it would. The countdown has begun for Scott Frost and I can’t help but wonder what he would have done at Florida (he was the second choice behind Chip Kelly). Certainly, it would not have been 15-30 because he would not have received a 45-game leash with that kind of record. The onsides kick was a dumb move because you don’t need trick plays when you are dominating the game. And it was like the failure to execute it took all the air out of that side of the field. Call if Zook-luck or bad coaching or whatever you want. All I know is that he can’t blame this one on his quarterback, so he blamed it on his brand new offensive coordinator. This will not end well.

14. Sometimes we get lost in the craziness of a football season and lose track, but the one stat that surprised me the most was that FSU won its first opening game since 2016. And they had to bring Duquesne in to do it. That FSU-LSU game Sunday night will be interesting. Can you root against both teams?

15. It is time, peeps, for Dr. Football to get back to work. Yes, it is time for The Picks and, after a really good season picking against the spread last year (you could have made a fortune), let’s see what we can do this year.

* Florida is still giving up 2.5 points and the spread tells you something about the power of the Swamp. No. 7 is playing No. 38 according to the AP poll. I’m not saying Utah is where Billy Napier wants to be, but he isn’t where Utah is with his roster. Take the Utes and give the points.

* Cincinnati was in the College Football Playoff and still comes in as a 6-point dog at Arkansas. I’ll take the Hoggies because I think they are the third best team in the SEC. There, I said it.

* Georgia is giving up a lot of points to Oregon, 16.5 according to Bovada. I think the Ducks will keep it closer. Take the Quack Attack and all of those points.

* Notre Dame has lost a ton of players in camp and Ohio State will probably be in the playoffs. Therefore, the line has gone all the way up to 17. No way the Irish lose by that much. Cheer, cheer for a close loss.

* Finally, FSU is a 3-point underdog to LSU in the Superdome and I have no idea what LSU is going to be like. I only know that the Semis still have some offensive line problems. Take the Tigers and the points.

16. I have to declare my love for Rory McIlroy, a guy who I always rooted for but now am REALLY rooting for. Great quote on his ability to come from behind – “Out of everyone out there, I care the least about money.” McIlroy made a lot of it Sunday and won with grace and poise. And his war against LIV is making things really interesting.

17. Great start for women’s volleyball with three wins but now it gets interesting with a home match against No. 14 Stanford Tuesday night and a trip to No. 5 Minnesota Sunday. Mary Wise is about to find out what she has. The soccer team is playing better but has to find a way to win those close games, like the two one-goal losses in Austin to get them to a 1-3 record.

18. The key to having the proper tailgate music is to know your crowd and not play it so loud that people can’t talk. Tailgates are about relationships. The music should be a backdrop, but not . muted. There, more tailgating advice from a guy who rarely tailgates. Just what we all need. Still, try this playlist:

* “Archie, Marry Me” by Alvvays. Yes, my dog’s name is Archie. No, I didn’t name him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAn3JdtSrnY

* ”Roam” by The B-52s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNwC0sp-uA4

* ”It Ain’t Over” By The Black Keys.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC5GxpxQS9w

Play these and your tailgate party will be hopping, and people will have a new respect for your music taste. Or not.