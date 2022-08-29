FILE - Texas A&M students celebrate with Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (34) as they packed Kyle Field after upsetting Alabama 38-41 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The “Beef Bowl,” which draws from comments Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made about each other over concerns about NIL after Fisher brought in one of the top recruiting classes in history. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Texas A&M and Auburn decide on starting QBs

Texas A&M and Auburn have selected starting QBs for Week 1 this past weekend.

Texas A&M QB Decision

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher chose redshirt sophomore Haynes King to be the starter over LSU transfer Max Johnson and incoming five star freshman Connor Weigman.

King is looking to get the ball rolling this season and capture the elusive playoff birth for the Aggies.

King, a former 4-star QB out of Longview, Texas, already won the starting job before.

Last year King had a promising start throwing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the season-opening 41-10 win over Kent State.

King’s season came to a quick end when he fractured his leg in the first quarter of the game versus Colorado.

The Aggies hope to have a strong season after a promising year in 2021, along with a 2022 top-ranked recruiting class.

Texas A&M, however, according to Bleacher Report, has the toughest schedule in the nation.

The Aggies will open their season at home against the Sam Houston St. Bearkats on Saturday at 12p.m.

The Florida Gators will play at Kyle Field later this season on Nov. 5.

Auburn Tigers QB Stays

Bryan Harsin stuck with T.J. Finley as the Tigers starter over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.

The Tigers are looking to have a bounce-back season with Finely under center.

Finley got his first shot at QB last year after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Finley went winless in the last three games but narrowly knocked off Alabama in a brutal four-overtime defeat.

During Finley’s career, accuracy has been a major concern dating back to his days at LSU in 2020. Last year he threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns with a 54.7% completion percentage.

The Auburn Tigers hope to turn their program around after a tumultuous 6-7 season.

They play Mercer, Sept. 3. at 7 p.m. at home.

