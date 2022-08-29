Texas A&M and Auburn decide on starting QBs

Texas A&M and Auburn have selected starting QBs for Week 1 this past weekend.

Texas A&M QB Decision

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher chose redshirt sophomore Haynes King to be the starter over LSU transfer Max Johnson and incoming five star freshman Connor Weigman.

King is looking to get the ball rolling this season and capture the elusive playoff birth for the Aggies.

King, a former 4-star QB out of Longview, Texas, already won the starting job before.

Haynes King is back — shows off the speed here Texas A&M’s QB battle will go deep into fall camp between King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and 5-star Conner Weigman pic.twitter.com/lS3l2kbjTP — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 9, 2022

Last year King had a promising start throwing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the season-opening 41-10 win over Kent State.

King’s season came to a quick end when he fractured his leg in the first quarter of the game versus Colorado.

BREAKING: As first reported by @TexAgs, I can confirm Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has named QB Haynes King the starter for Week 1 against Sam Houston. #GigEm King won the starting job last season over Zach Calzada and beat out LSU transfer Max Johnson and Connor Weigman — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) August 27, 2022

The Aggies hope to have a strong season after a promising year in 2021, along with a 2022 top-ranked recruiting class.

Texas A&M, however, according to Bleacher Report, has the toughest schedule in the nation.

The Aggies will open their season at home against the Sam Houston St. Bearkats on Saturday at 12p.m.

The Florida Gators will play at Kyle Field later this season on Nov. 5.

Auburn Tigers QB Stays

Bryan Harsin stuck with T.J. Finley as the Tigers starter over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.

The Tigers are looking to have a bounce-back season with Finely under center.

Finley got his first shot at QB last year after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Finley went winless in the last three games but narrowly knocked off Alabama in a brutal four-overtime defeat.

During Finley’s career, accuracy has been a major concern dating back to his days at LSU in 2020. Last year he threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns with a 54.7% completion percentage.

Auburn is set to name T.J. Finley its starting quarterback over Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, per @ClowESPN. The Tigers open the 2022 season next Saturday against Mercer.https://t.co/wKWaQTprZb pic.twitter.com/QjYxjfy29K — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 28, 2022

The Auburn Tigers hope to turn their program around after a tumultuous 6-7 season.

They play Mercer, Sept. 3. at 7 p.m. at home.