Jeremy Crawshaw ready for 2022

Opening kickoff in The Swamp is quickly approaching as all eyes are on Gators Football. First year head coach Billy Napier and the squad are set to begin their campaign against No. 7 ranked Utah on Saturday. Surely, Florida looks forward to a fresh start with a new coaching staff taking the reigns. Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw spoke about the team’s new direction as well as their thoughts before Saturday’s game.

Mullet ➡️ Mustache @jeremy_crawshaw is rockin' a new do for '22. pic.twitter.com/rz59cCJ7N3 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 9, 2022

Gator Chemistry Growing

With a new staff leading the team, changes and preparations can be expected. “There’s more of team bond,” said Crawshaw when asked about how different the team’s preparations look. Then, he talked about the Gator’s relations looking back on fall camp and their hard work to this point.

With Napier taking over as head coach of the Gators, he showed focus on team chemistry. Crucially, Crawshaw notes the team loved to compete on the field, but it may have transitioned too much into the locker room in 2021.

Something to Prove

“We’re coming for everything,” explained Crawshaw when speaking on the team’s mindset going into the weekend. Florida ended the 2021 season with a disappointing 6-7 record and a loss to UCF in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators went 2-6 in SEC play last year.

If Coach wants it, he has it. We’re coming ferocious this weekend https://t.co/SRIRFWjQRW — Barstool Florida (@UFBarstool) August 29, 2022

When asked about the chip on the team’s shoulder, Crawshaw mentioned the toughness and hard work the team has shown. He acknowledged the challenge of facing a top ten team. “We’re ready for it,” he said. “We’re hungry.”

Gators Ready for Utah

Crawshaw and the rest of the Gators football team have a big test for their first game of the season, but he says they’re ready. UF heads into this matchup with the Utes unranked, but that doesn’t rattle them. Crawshaw says the Gators are ready to win it all, no matter who they play.

Florida is out to prove something after an offseason full of hard work and determination. The Gators continue to prepare for the Utes this Saturday at 7 P.M. in the swamp, in front of a sold out crowd.