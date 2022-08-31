Jackson State facing water crisis

Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders said on an Instagram post on Tuesday that the program was “operating in crisis mode” due to a city-wide water emergency in Jackson, MS.

In the video, Sanders addresses some of the issues affecting the Tigers ahead of their season opener against Florida A&M. Also, the coach says he needed to accommodate the student-athletes in nearby hotels until the crisis resided. There are over 120 players and staff members on this year’s roster.

The Tigers join a long list of affected Central Mississippi residents.

Earlier this week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in the state’s capital following days of severe rain and flooding. The excessive rainfall affected Jackson’s one-of-two water treatment plants, leaving thousands of residents without clear running water, according to Reeves.

For Jackson State, the problems come a few days before the team travels to Miami for the Orange Blossom Classic. The Tigers are scheduled to face Florida A&M in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s game. In 2021, Jackson State defeated the Rattlers, 7-6, on their way to an 11-2 season.

This year, the Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the Football Championship Subdivision as the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions. The Rattlers, on the other hand, enter the game hoping to shake off a 56-24 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 27.

Since Sanders posted the original video, Jackson State social media teams have published several photos and stories on what seems to be a conference hotel room.

Despite the early-season hindrances, Sanders is confident the program will continue to move forward.