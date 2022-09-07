Buchholz High Defeats Riverview Rams in Dominating Fashion

By Nate Bilogray and Brandon Hernandez

As the clock closed in on game time, you could feel the energy in the crowd growing by the second. It was a packed house at Citizens field as the undefeated Buchholz Bobcats (1-0) hosted the Riverview Rams of Sarasota, Florida (0-1).

Quarter 1

Jaren Hamilton gives the Bobcats an electrifying start, taking the opening kickoff back to the house for 6. He puts on an incredible display of speed and strength, separating himself from the defense and firmly stiff-arming the opposing kicker to the ground. With the following PAT made by Reed Rousseau, the Bobcats led early 7-0. The Rams defense comes up big and forces a fumble. Jeremiah Dawson is then able to find Charles Lester III for 6; Riverview is on the board. The Rams are looking to tie the game, but the Bobcats aren’t having it. They come up with a huge blocked PAT. With the Rams back in the game, Buchholz needs to do something here. On third down, a gorgeous pass by Whittemore is dropped in the end zone, a devastating blow to the Bobcats. Buchholz could almost taste six but will have to settle for three. Kicker Reed Rousseau drills it through the uprights making the score 10-6. The teams go back and forth to the end of the 1st quarter, with the Buchholz Bobcats holding a 10-6 lead.

All three phases of the game were on display for the Buchholz football team on Friday night at Citizens Field in a 45-6 win over Riverview. @ThePrepZone @BuchholzFB @ridaught reporting for @NewsGainesville https://t.co/A4hzOmtbHe — Mainstreet Daily News Gainesville (@NewsGainesville) September 3, 2022

Quarter 2

To start the second, Whittemore puts incredible touch on the deep ball and finds Hamilton streaking down the sideline for 6. The PAT is no good and the Bobcats are now up 16-6. The defenses are battling it out until Buchholz finally breaks the stalemate as Whittemore finds James Williams for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion is good and the Bobcats lead 24-6. The first half then came to an end.

Quarter 3

The second half starts with more of the same. The Bobcats D-line continues to dominate the Rams forcing them to punt. Whittemore then comes out and finds Jacrree Kelly in the back right of the end zone. The PAT is good and the Bobcats take a convincing 31-6 lead. The Rams again find themselves about to punt the football, but can’t even get it off this time. Gavin Hill blocks the punt and it’s picked up by Thomas Weinhardt who stumbles into the end zone. The PAT is good and it’s now 38-6, Bobcats. Buchholz isn’t done yet and recovers a surprise onside kick as time expires in the 3rd quarter.

Thomas Weinhardt is your Sonic Drive-In player of the game @BuchholzFB pic.twitter.com/tpjCQZsAil — The Prep Zone (@ThePrepZone) September 3, 2022

Quarter 4

The Bobcats continue their display of excellence to start the 4th. With 9:30 left on the clock, Whittemore again shows his ability to escape the pocket as he runs right, cuts back to the left, and launches a ball deep in the night sky that comes down in the hands of Hamilton for a spectacular touchdown. The bobcats eventually bring in their second string and let them ride out the clock to victory. The Bobcats fumble as time expires, and are going home with a victory.

Post Game

After the game, Coach Whittemore was able to provide good insight on how Creed Whittemore’s playmaking impacted the game. Coach Whittemore told us, “We’re able to not only drive the football but we’re also able to sustain some big plays over several drives.” He also was very honest, and felt the Bobcats, “Were not as efficient as we could’ve been” and thought “that needed to be said”. Jaren Hamilton shined in tonight’s game and showed off his incredible ability to make difficult catches and run precise routes. CoachWhittemore touched on how he has “big time offers that prove his capability” and that “there’s no question that we have plays drawn up for such a fine athlete as 22 is.”