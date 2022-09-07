Week 2 Top 25 Matchups

Heading into Week 2 of college football there is not a huge slate of high-stakes Top 25 matchups. However, there are still three clashes of Top 25 teams to look out for.

First up, No. 17 Pittsburgh will take on No. 24 Tennessee, then No.12 Florida will face off against No. 20 Kentucky and finally No. 9 Baylor will travel to face No. 21 BYU.

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 24 Tennessee

After picking up a good win against West Virginia to open up the season, the Panthers will host Tennessee. Tennessee will see their first test of the season as they travel to Pitt. They are coming off a 56-10 win over Ball State. However, look for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to be able to get into a groove, because while they do bring the pass rush, Pitt struggles in the secondary.

This will be a close game as both teams look to pick up a win that will launch them higher into the top 25.

Pat Narduzzi on Pitt being an underdog at home against Tennessee, a team they beat last year, and after winning the ACC: “We are in the Pee Wee league, we will line up and see if we can play.” pic.twitter.com/KiG7oY0UFK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 5, 2022

No. 12 Florida vs. No.20 Kentucky

Florida is coming off a big win against No.7 Utah that skyrocketed them into the Top 25. However, they are still a relatively untested team with a new head coach. While the home-field advantage will help them, a ranked Kentucky team coming to the swamp will be a big test.

Kentucky is still missing star RB Chris Rodriguez, so it will be harder for them to grind away. They will look to force QB Anthony Richardson to make more plays in the air. Florida will look to get another Top 25 win to prove themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No.21 BYU

The game will be a major test for both teams as Baylor travels to Utah to take on BYU. Last week, Baylor opened up their season beating their FCS opponent 69-10. This game is a chance for Baylor to boost their College Football Playoff resume if they can pick up a road win against a ranked opponent.

For BYU, this game is a chance to prove they deserve to be ranked higher. But, it is also a chance to prove that they are Big 12-ready as they prepare to enter the conference next season.