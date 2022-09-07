Gators Men’s Basketball releases full 2022 schedule

After releasing its non-conference schedule over the summer, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team released its 2022-2023 SEC schedule on Wednesday afternoon, completing the full slate for Todd Golden’s first season. The Gators begin SEC-play on Dec. 28 at Auburn.

Here we go, SEC slate is here 👀 🎟 https://t.co/fQuoKUh5n4 pic.twitter.com/eclGmQPyv6 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) September 7, 2022

SEC schedule

In the first half of the SEC schedule, Florida plays Texas A&M twice, once at home on Jan. 4 and once in College Station on Jan. 18. The Aggies defeated the Gators twice last season, including an 83-80 win in the SEC Tournament.

On Jan. 7, the Gators welcome former head coach Mike White back for his first game in Exactech Arena since he took the Georgia head coaching job in March. After seven seasons with the Gators, White finished with a 142-88 record, including 72-52 in SEC-play. The two teams meet again in Athens on Feb. 28, the Gators’ second-to-last regular season game.

Exciting day in Athens! Join us in welcoming Mike White as the new head coach of Georgia Basketball.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mKpzOyklKd — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) March 13, 2022

The first-half of SEC-play ends at home against South Carolina on Jan. 25 before the Gators play Oklahoma State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The Gators host Tennessee to begin the second-half of the season before taking a trip to Lexington to face Kentucky on Feb. 4. The Gators face the Wildcats for the second time on Feb. 22 at home. Florida lost both matchups against the Wildcats and its only matchup against the Vols in the 2021-2022 season.

Additionally, the Gators face Vanderbilt twice during the second-half, once at home on Feb. 11 and once away two weeks later. The Gators currently hold a nine-game win streak over the Commodores, dating back to 2019.

The Gators conclude the 2022-2023 regular season on March 4 with Senior Night festivities against LSU. Florida is 2-2 in their last four matchups against the Tigers, including a 64-58 loss at home last season. Additionally, Florida has lost its last three Senior Night games, with the last win coming in 2018 against Kentucky.

Non-conference schedule for Gators Men’s Basketball

Florida’s first test of the 2022-2023 season comes on Nov. 18 in Tallahassee against rival Florida State. The Gators Men’s Basketball team snapped a seven-game win streak that dated by to 2014 by the Seminoles with a 71-55 win last season.

Out of Florida’s 13 non-conference games, five are at neutral sites.

Golden’s Gators take a trip to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Night Legacy. Florida plays Xavier, who knocked Florida out of the NIT last season, in the first round on Nov. 24.

Less than a month later, Florida plays Ohio in Amalie Arena in Tampa, the Gators’ first regular season game in the arena since 2016, according to floridagators.com’s Chris Harry.

The Gators then take part in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational, a four-team tournament consisting of Jordan Brand-affiliated schools. The Gators take on future SEC-foe Oklahoma on Dec. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Sooners handed the Gators’ their first loss last season in a 74-67 win.

Florida’s non-conference schedule ends in Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. Florida defeated Oklahoma State 81-72 in last season’s SEC-Big 12 Challenge.