Bills Dominate Rams 31-10 in NFL Season Opener

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a commanding score of 31-10 in a star-studded matchup fans hoped would come down to the wire.

NFL football is finally back after an offseason full of headlines and moves. Last night, fans were able to watch players like Cooper Kupp, Josh Allen, Aaron Donald, and Stefon Diggs return to the field for another season.

This season’s opening matchup was viewed as what could have been the Super Bowl 56 matchup if it weren’t for 13 seconds of infamy in Kansas City.

Although a close game was the expectation, the Bills simply overpowered the defending champions. They played with a tremendous chip on their shoulder, reminding teams that they haven’t forgotten about last season’s early playoff exit.

Rams Offensive Woes

After a dream season for Los Angeles in which newly-acquired franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Rams’ dynamic super bowl winning offense, everything seemed to turn south as the season got underway.

Matthew Stafford did not look sharp, throwing three interceptions against a depleted Buffalo Bills secondary that lacked their top cornerback in Tre’Davious White.

Stafford was also sacked seven times in last night’s game, the most ever allowed during Sean McVay’s tenure as head coach. The loss of Andrew Whitworth to retirement proved to be a key factor as Von Miller wreaked havoc in his first game as a Buffalo Bill.

Despite the tough performance, Cooper Kupp still delivered, recording 13 catches for 128 yards, with one of them being an impressive touchdown catch in the back of the endzone.

Bills are Back and Better

After the way last season ended, you’d think that the Bills would still have a sour taste in their mouths.

Last night, Josh Allen was locked in as he kicked off what could be an MVP campaign. The fifth-year quarterback accounted for four total touchdowns and 353 total yards.

Although he was able to spread the ball around to receivers Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, it was Stefon Diggs who shined the brightest for the Bills’ receivers.

Even with Jalen Ramsey shadowing him for most of the game, Diggs had his way with the 3x All-pro Cornerback. He hauled in 8 catches for 122 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown that Allen launched off his back foot.

While the offense put up plenty of points against the Rams’ championship defense, their defense proved to be a tremendous factor in this game. Newly signed Von Miller recorded two sacks and four tackles in yesterday’s victory, while rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford stepped up for a depleted Bills’ secondary.

Once Tre’Davious White returns from the PUP list, the Bills might just put the league on notice (if they haven’t already).

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams will look to rebound next week as they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM.

As for the Bills, they will continue their vengeance tour as they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM.