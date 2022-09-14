Justin Shorter looks to rebound

Wide receiver Justin Shorter is a redshirt junior from New Jersey.

In the past few seasons he has been a major asset in the Gators offense. Notably, he had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns against LSU in 2021. Also, he recorded two receptions in 10 yards, a touchdown and an assisted tackle against Florida State. In 2021, Shorter suffered an injury at the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF. On his road to recovery he announced his decision to return to Florida. In the season opener against Utah he had two catches for 25 yards as a wide receiver.

Shorter reflects on Saturday’s loss against Utah. He said “It’s a new weekend and I feel like our main goal is to go 1-0 each week…and we weren’t able to get that done last week.” He said the team was able to watch the film and see the mistakes that they made and what they need to fix up.

When asked how he restores confidence he said it happens in practice through repetition.

Shorter was enthusiastic when he talked about his fellow wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. He said Pearsall was the best wide receiver he has ever seen.

Shorter talked how the offense is from an operational standpoint and he said, “the team really uses all aspects of the offense.”

When he discussed about the new staff and facility he said that the culture has drastically changed. He said, “there is more of a hunger to be great.” Shorter said thanks to coach Billy Napier and the new staff.

The Gators will play against the University of South Florida at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17