Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after a play against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aces take 2-0 lead in WNBA finals

September 14, 2022

The No.1 seed Aces look to sweep the No.3 Connecticut Sun as they hold a 2-0 series lead going into game three of the WNBA Finals. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 85-71 Tuesday night. Connecticut will have home court advantage on Thursday and hopes to fight back and avoid getting swept.

Both teams have never won a WNBA title so a championship under either organization will be a first.

Vegas Power Trio

A trio of players for Las Vegas led them on a path to put them one win away from their first title. Chelsea Gray finished the game with 21 points and eight assists, which marked her sixth time in eight playoff games recording 20 or more points. Since the semifinals, Gray is averaging 28.4 points and has been a huge part of their series lead.

WNBA MVP and defensive player of the year A’ja Wilson had her game high 26 points and 10 assists in their victory, followed by Kelsey Plum who recorded 20 points and seven assists.

Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to have five games with 20 plus points and 10 plus rebounds in a single postseason.

Aces Showed Dominance

Las Vegas broke an 0-6 record in semifinals after defeating Connecticut in game one. Now, they’re one win away from their first franchise WNBA title. They were held to a season low 67 points in game one but that hasn’t stopped them from out preforming the Sun’s.

Connecticut struggled from the floor hitting just 7 of 20, a 35% clip. The team held up a fight early in the game, trading buckets as both teams stayed in a close 10-10 race. That was until Las Vegas went on a 11-4 run, breaking open the score to a seven point advantage.

Just before the halftime buzzer, the Sun’s showed they were able to play catch up, going on a 12-4 run to lessen the deficit to six. That didn’t last long as the Aces completed another bucket extending their lead 45-37 going into the half.

https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1569867712738004993?s=20&t=t9OaoXko9ZOnO0B487Ao6w

All Aces From Here

The third quarter opened up with a bundle of injuries that hurt both teams. Early in the third, twisted ankles existed Gray and Natisha Hiedeman from the game. Jackie Young busted her lip and was existed from the game and Courtney Williams suffered from a lower leg injury. Thankfully for both sides, all players ended up returning to the game.

The Sun’s defense played catch-up the rest of the game and were not able to hold up against the Ace’s offense as they dropped game two of the series.

On the bright side for Connecticut, they are 3-0 in elimination games in the postseason so far.

Connecticut will get home court advantage on Thursday as they play the Aces at 9 p.m.

 

